The Patch Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hosting a trivia night, May 19, at the Patch Community Club beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy the DJ, dancing, basket auction, food and cash bar. Come alone, as a pair, trio or team and test your knowledge.

Admission: $10 per person. Return the below reservation slip and payment to the office by May 18.

Make a Trivia Night Reservation