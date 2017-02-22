PES hosts Black History Expo: Learning through literature, art

Patch Elementary School is hosting a Black History Expo: Learning About Black History Through Literature and the Arts, Feb. 23-24 in the school gymnasium.

An observance assembly will be held Feb. 27 at 9:45 a.m. featuring special guest speaker, Col. El Gardner, Missile Defense Agency liaison, U.S. European Command. An award presentation for students who participated in the Black History Month art and literature contests will follow.

Learn more about National African American/Black History Month here.