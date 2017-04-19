Pedal it out these bike events in May

Munich Bike Tour May 6

Explore some of Munich’s top attractions during a sight-seeing tour by bike with Outdoor Recreation, departing at 7 a.m. Visit spots through the city such as Marienplatz, the Glockenspiel, Hofbrauhaus, the English Garden, Munich’s surfers, the Residence, and much more. Tour is about four hours in duration, covering approximately four miles while riding. There is a scheduled lunch stop about two hours into the tour (cost not included) at the Chinesischer Turm (Chinese Tower) Beer Garden. Following the tour, participants will have free time in Munich to visit places not seen on the tour, and grab a bite to eat before heading back to Stuttgart. The bus returns to Outdoor Recreation on Panzer Kaserne at approximately 10 p.m., depending on traffic and weather conditions. Fees cover transportation, transfers, bike rental, bike tour, guide, and ODR escort. Participants should bring or wear comfortable weather-appropriate clothing and shoes, sun protection, euros for meals, souvenirs, and tips. Some bikes have baskets but not all, so it is recommended to bring a backpack to hold any items.

Cost: Adult (16 years old and older) $149, Youth (ages 3 – 15) $134, Child (2 years old and under) $119.

7th Annual Bike to Work Week May 15-19



The 7th Annual Bike to Work Week, a Strong B.A.N.D.S. event, promotes physical fitness, nutrition, optimal health, and resilience by focusing on Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination, and Strength (BANDS). This all-volunteer activity supports and encourages bicycle commuting for the Stuttgart military community. The purpose of the week-long events is educate and inform community members of bicycle commuting benefits and safety considerations, and to encourage people to try bicycle commuting. The Rally Tents, located near the Broadway Cafe on Kelley Barracks, and adjacent to the Army Post Office on Patch Barracks, are open daily from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with free biking tips and info, maps, ride guides, snacks, fruit and drinks. Different seminars will be scheduled every day at noon featuring expert guest speakers covering a range of topics: Commuting 101, Gear/Safety/Lighting, E-Bikes, DIY Maintenance, Family Cycling and Cycle Europe. Experienced commuters will be on hand to share insider tips and highlight the benefits of bicycle commuting. Seasoned mechanics also will be available to perform on-the-spot repairs and conduct bike safety checks.

For those who are new to commuting and would like help identifying bicycle route options to and from the base, “Ride Guides” will be happy meet and ride along with individuals to and from work showing shortcuts, safe bicycle lanes, and the best commuter paths.

Over $500 in prizes will also be given away during the Thursday seminars. Cyclists are encouraged to register and park their bikes at the rally tent areas to show support for the campaign and also invite friends to attend the lunchtime seminars.