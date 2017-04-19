Pedal it out these bike events in May

Munich Bike Tour May 6
Explore some of Munich’s top attractions during a sight-seeing tour by bike with Outdoor Recreation, departing at 7 a.m. Visit spots through the city such as Marienplatz, the Glockenspiel, Hofbrauhaus, the English Garden, Munich’s surfers, the Residence, and much more.
Tour is about four hours in duration, covering approximately four miles while riding. There is a scheduled lunch stop about two hours into the tour (cost not included) at the Chinesischer Turm (Chinese Tower) Beer Garden.
Following the tour, participants will have free time in Munich to visit places not seen on the tour, and grab a bite to eat before heading back to Stuttgart. The bus returns to Outdoor Recreation on Panzer Kaserne at approximately 10 p.m., depending on traffic and weather conditions. Fees cover transportation, transfers, bike rental, bike tour, guide, and ODR escort.
Participants should bring or wear comfortable weather-appropriate clothing and shoes, sun protection, euros for meals, souvenirs, and tips. Some bikes have baskets but not all, so it is recommended to bring a backpack to hold any items.
Cost: Adult (16 years old and older) $149, Youth (ages 3 – 15) $134, Child (2 years old and under) $119.
All participants must be 18 years old to attend event/trip/tour by oneself. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. All trips are subject to change. Trips may be cancelled due to lack of participation. Minimum participation must be met by May 4. See trips and tours cancellation policy.
To register for ODR trips and tours, stop by the office on Panzer Kaserne or call during normal business hours, Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at DSN: 431-2774/civ. 07031-15-2774.
7th Annual Bike to Work Week May 15-19
The 7th Annual Bike to Work Week, a Strong B.A.N.D.S. event, promotes physical fitness, nutrition, optimal health, and resilience by focusing on Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination, and Strength (BANDS).
This all-volunteer activity supports and encourages bicycle commuting for the Stuttgart military community.
The purpose of the week-long events is educate and inform community members of bicycle commuting benefits and safety considerations, and to encourage people to try bicycle commuting.
The Rally Tents, located near the Broadway Cafe on Kelley Barracks, and adjacent to the Army Post Office on Patch Barracks, are open daily from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with free biking tips and info, maps, ride guides, snacks, fruit and drinks.
Different seminars will be scheduled every day at noon featuring expert guest speakers covering a range of topics: Commuting 101, Gear/Safety/Lighting, E-Bikes, DIY Maintenance, Family Cycling and Cycle Europe. Experienced commuters will be on hand to share insider tips and highlight the benefits of bicycle commuting. Seasoned mechanics also will be available to perform on-the-spot repairs and conduct bike safety checks.
Daily Seminar Schedule:
- Monday, May 15: Bicycle Commuting How-To and Choosing the Right Bike
- Tuesday, May 16: Gear, Safety and Lighting plus E-Bikes
- Wednesday, May 17: Do It Yourself Bicycle Maintenance
- Thursday, May 18: Family Cycling” + Prize Raffle
- Friday, May 19: Bicycling Europe–Touring by Bike and a Group Bike Tour
The week will wrap up with a group ride exploring local bike trails, scenery, food and drinks. This ride departs May 19 at 3 p.m. from both Patch and Kelley Barracks. The route takes approximately 2.5 hours over about 25 miles, finishing at a Biergarten in Tubingen overlooking the Neckar River.
For more information, contact DSN: 421-5808/civ. 0711-729-5808.
Rent a bike at Outdoor Recreation
|Bike Type
|Weekend
|Week
|Additional Day
|Monthly
|Mountain or Touring
|$20
|$50
|$10
|$80
- Bike rental limited to one month maximum
- Bike must be returned clean or a cleaning fee equal to one days rental will be assessed
- Weekend rental is Friday – Monday
- Week rental is seven calendar days
- Month rental is for month block (no refund for early returns).
- Additional days can be added to weekend, week, and monthly rentals.
- Bike rentals may be reserved one week in advance.
- Bike rental reservations must be cancelled at least three working days prior to pick up to be eligible for a refund. Reservations cancelled two working days or less (or ‘no show’) will forfeit rental fee.
- No refund for rentals in the event of non-use.
- Customers liable for lost, damaged, or destroyed equipment.
Contact ODR at DSN: 431-2774/civ. 07031-15-2774.
