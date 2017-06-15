PCS season impacts Religious Support Office services

A message from the Religious Support Office

As the Religious Support Office (RSO) experiences a high turnover this PCS season it is vital we communicate the level of service you can expect during the transition. Worships services as published will remain unaffected thanks to the support of our Mission Partner Chaplains. Religious Education is normally suspended during the Summer when the School Year ends, with few exceptions.

With the departure of the Family Life Chaplain, the Chaplain Family Life Center will suspend its services effective June 15 and will not resume until we have an inbound Family Life Chaplain.

Requests for Chaplain support should be directed through Command Channels, or by calling the RSO at 07031-15-3079.

The On Call Duty Chaplain is available for after-hours emergencies, and may be available to assist with urgent needs during the duty day by calling the MP Desk at 0711-680-5262.