Patriot’s Pen Patriotic Essay Writing Contest

Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Patriot’s Pen Essay Writing Contest is hosted annually by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), open to 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Home-schooled students also are eligible.

The contest is conducted nationwide. This VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is, “America’s Gift to My Generation.”

More than 120,000 students participated last year in this contest. Read more about a student from Stuttgart who placed second in the contest.

National winners receive at least $500. The first-place national award is currently $5,000 plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the winner and a parent or guardian.

The contest consists of four levels. The first level (entry) is sponsored by the local VFW Post 10810 in Stuttgart. Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the VFW District (regional) level where the one first-place winner is advanced to the VFW Department (state) level. The one first-place winner at the Department level is then advanced into the VFW national competition. The winner from each Department (state) then competes for the national prizes. The grand prize is a $5,000 award.

Student entry deadline is Oct. 31. Download the Patriots Pen Student Entry Form for more information and the local VFW contact to apply.