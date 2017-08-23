Patriot Day 9/11 Ceremony on Patch Barracks

The Stuttgart military community and their guests are invited to attend the Patriot Day ceremony, Sept. 11 at noon on Washington Square, Patch Barracks.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside the Patch Chapel.

Guest Speaker: U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa Chief of Staff Col. Sean M. McBride

About McBride

A native of Butte, Montana, Colonel McBride graduated from boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, CA in September 1983 and spent the next seven years serving with B Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion. In Jan 1991 Colonel McBride was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. After completing entry level training, he was assigned to 1st Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Intelligence Group, Camp Pendleton, CA, where he served as the I Marine Expeditionary Force Assistant Signals Intelligence Officer from August 1992 through June 1994.

In June 1994, Colonel McBride reported to 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, CA, where he served as the Signals Intelligence Officer and Special Security Officer. In June 1995, Colonel McBride was transferred to Marine Support Battalion, Naval Security Station, Washington, DC, where he served as Battalion Adjutant. In August 1996 Colonel McBride was selected for the National Security Agency Junior Officer Cryptologic Career Program. From August 1996 through April 1999, he served in a variety of positions within the Agency, as well as serving as a Platoon Commander and the Executive Officer of Company B, Marine Support Battalion. In April 1999, Colonel McBride reported for duty at 2d Radio Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During the next three years, he served as Company Commander, Battalion Operations Officer, and Battalion Executive Officer. After graduating from the Joint Military Intelligence College in Washington, DC, in July 2003, Colonel McBride was assigned to Special Operations Command, Pacific, Camp Smith, Hawaii for duty as the Chief of Intelligence Operations. In July 2006, Colonel McBride reported to I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, CA, where he was immediately deployed to Iraq to serve as the Officer in Charge of the Multinational Force-West G-2 Iraqi Transition Team Support Cell. In December 2006, Colonel McBride assumed command of 2d Radio Battalion. After returning from a second Iraq deployment, he was selected to attend the United States Army War College. In June 2009, Colonel McBride reported to Headquarters Marine Corps Intelligence Department, where he served as Chief, Manpower and Training Branch; Chief, Intelligence Operations Division; and Chief of Staff. From July 2012 through June 2014, Colonel McBride served as the Assistant Chief of Staff, G-2 (Intelligence) with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan, before assuming command of III MEF Headquarters Group also in Okinawa. Colonel McBride assumed his current position of as Chief of Staff of Marine Forces Europe & Africa in June 2016.