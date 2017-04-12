Patient Focus Group participants needed

The Stuttgart Health Clinic is calling for 12 participants to act as a Focus Group.

The participants should be TRICARE beneficiaries and have had experience as a patient (or parent of a patient) and had interaction with the clinic staff and procedures.

The participants will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at the Patch Health Clinic for two hours, beginning at 2 p.m. A panel of MEDDAC subject matter experts will put prepared questions to the group and will invite open, constructive discussion to improve access to care in our community, as well as satisfaction with the medical facilities.

This is a request for volunteers and community clinic stakeholders. Participation is unpaid; personal medical information will not be discussed. To take part please contact DSN: 590-1652/civ. 06371-9464-1652.

Volunteers will be limited to the first 12 participants that respond to the above point of contact.