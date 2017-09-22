Patch Middle School to observe ‘Red Ribbon’ Resiliency Week

Red Ribbon Resiliency Week activities:
Patch Middle School
Oct. 8-20: Classroom door decorating contest for students only. One winner per grade level will be announced Oct. 26.
Oct. 23: Drugs End all Dreams- Pajama Day
Oct. 24: Your future is key so stay drug free- Wear Red in recognition of the national slogan which symbolizes being drug free.
Oct. 25: Run away from drugs as fast as you can. Wear a jogging/sport suit and sport shoes.
Oct. 26: Don’t get tied up into negative behavior- Wear a crazy, ugly, or funny necktie.
Oct. 27: Don’t let drugs trick you! They are no treat! Wear a costume (Masks that cover the face and toy weapons are not permitted).
Stuttgart schools pledge to ‘Just Say No” during Red Ribbon Week