Patch Middle School hosts Wolf Walk April 17

UPDATE: This event was cancelled due to rain at 1 p.m. April 17:

The Patch Middle School 3k Wolf Walk hosted, by the Counseling Den, will take place April 17, from 1-3 p.m., beginning and ending at the middle school gymnasium, circling Husky Field, passing the theater and the health clinic along the way.

As students walk the route, they will search for lost wolves. If a wolf is found, the advisory teacher will take a picture of it. The class that finds the most wolves will receive a popcorn party and an extra 30 minutes of recess during the month of May. All hidden wolves will be in the line of sight, walkers must stay on the path as they continue to walk.

The school expects approximately 800 students, teachers and volunteers to participate in support of Month of the Military Child. Military Police will be in place at the cross walks at the back and front gate areas until the walk is completed.

Community members driving on-post between 1-3 p.m. should take caution to cross walks, MP direction and the speed limit as children enjoy the school’s walk.