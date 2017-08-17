The Patch Barracks Community Bank will be closed Aug. 23 for carpet installation. ATM services will be available. The bank will resume normal operations Aug. 24.
Search the site
Sign up: Daily News Email
Digital Print Archive
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per Gallon
August 12 – 18, 2017
- Super E10
$2.667↑ $0.026
- Super
$2.933↑ $0.021
- Super+
$3.171↑ $0.022
- Diesel
$2.870↑ $0.050
Culture Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
Thu 17
“Sandkunst,” Sand Art, at Blühendes Barock Ludwigsburg
July 8 @ 9:00 am - August 31 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 17
German School Summer Break
July 27 - September 10
Thu 17
Sommermusikfestival “Klinke 2017” Summer Music Festival
August 2 @ 9:00 pm - August 26 @ 11:30 pm
Thu 17
Wine Fest Ludwigsburg
August 10 - August 28
Fri 18
International Firework Festival “Flammende Sterne”
August 18 - August 20