Sept. 28:

The 75th Anniversary Military Police Corps Regimental 75 km Run is scheduled at Patch Husky Field from 8 a.m. to approx. 3 p.m. There is potential impact to parking around Husky Field from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is coordinated among all MPs in Stuttgart with participants from the U.S. European Command, Africa Command, the Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigation Command and Customs, running laps throughout the day to total the 75 km goal. A formation run of MPs, led by Col. David J. Segalla, Jr. of AFRICOM will take place during the last 1-2 km.

Oct 3-5:

Parking areas at the Patch Barracks Fitness Center, Chapel and Washington Square are scheduled to be blocked Oct. 3-5 for a special event hosted by the 587th Signal Company.

The event is planned to occur outside in Washington Square at 10 a.m. The Patch Fitness Center basketball/racquetball court is schedule to be closed in case of inclement weather as an alternate venue location, Oct. 5 until approximately 1 p.m.

The Patch Fitness Center gym will have normal operating hours during the event.