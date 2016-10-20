The construction project adjacent the BMW Dealership (Pascalstraße 1, BMW-Niederlassung) outside of Patch Barracks in Stuttgart-Vaihingen, has been extended through Oct. 31.

Detour: From Panzer Kaserne to Stuttgart, Patch Barracks, detour over the Gründgenstraße or Untere Waldplätze. Use the Pascalstraße direction to Panzer Kaserne. Detour signage is posted.

This estimated completion date was provided to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services by the City of Stuttgart, Oct. 20.