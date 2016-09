The Patch Barracks Main Gate inbound lane is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 27 for scheduled maintenance.

Traffic will be re-routed to K & K gate. K & K gate will then close from 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. to be re-open for outbound traffic at 4 p.m. Expected minor traffic delays from 9-11 a.m. when entering Patch Barracks, Sept. 27.