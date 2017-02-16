Patch Barracks heating project update

The Patch Heating project will require blocking of New York Stasse. The street will be blocked completely from New York Strasse between Buildings 2308 and 2309. Parking for these buildings will remain open. Work is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27 to March 17. Road signs will be in place to alert traffic flow.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonFeb. 18-24, 2017
- Super E10 $2.567↓ $0.014
- Super $2.826↓ $0.014
- Super+ $3.061↓ $0.011
- Diesel $2.825↓ $0.007
Events Calendar
Thu 16
“The Swabians. Between Myth and Brand” Exhibition at State Museum
January 3 - April 23
Thu 16
V-Day Benefit Reading: A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer
February 16 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 18
Deggingen Faschingsumzug Fasching Parade
February 18 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 23
Fasching Weiberfasnet in Böblingen
February 23 @ 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thu 23
V-Day Benefit Reading: A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer
February 23 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm