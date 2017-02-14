Out bound traffic on Patch Barracks will be redirected to the K&K gate for exit beginning at 9 a.m., Feb. 20 until approximately 3 p.m. for maintenance to be completed in the main gate area. Inbound traffic will not be impacted.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonFeb. 11-17, 2017
- Super E10 $2.553↓ $0.003
- Super $2.812↓ $0.001
- Super+ $3.050↓ $0.005
- Diesel $2.818↓ $0.004
Wed 15
“The Swabians. Between Myth and Brand” Exhibition at State Museum
January 3 - April 23
Wed 15
English Table Renningen
February 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 16
V-Day Benefit Reading: A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer
February 16 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 18
Deggingen Faschingsumzug Fasching Parade
February 18 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 23
Fasching Weiberfasnet in Böblingen
February 23 @ 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm