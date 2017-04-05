Be a part of the Army campaign-submit videos by April 14

U.S. Army Enterprise Brand Campaign

Army Marketing & Research Group

Soldiers…this is YOUR opportunity to be involved in the next Army marketing campaign. You are part of the greatest team ever assembled, and we at the Army Marketing & Research Group, want to tell your story. We know the U.S. Army has amazing capabilities because of Soldiers, and we want to show your story to the American Public. Help us tell YOUR authentic story by sharing your video clips of who you are; who Soldiers are. Your video submissions just might be featured in future Army marketing materials such as (but not limited to) TV commercials, videos on social media channels or goarmy.com.

Your experiences will help us tell the Army story so that America has a better understanding and value of the important work you do. Share videos of your day-to-day life on the job, spending time with your family and friends, and what you do for fun during your downtime. Show America how all your contributions have a positive impact on the Army and the world.

Send in video clips you already have on your social media accounts or send us something new. Also, please feel free to send videos in different languages.

This is your chance to be famous, but we don’t want you to be famous for the wrong reasons. Please do not send anything that would violate OPSEC, UCMJ or privacy restrictions. Remember, selected clips may be seen nation-wide. It will also help younger generations and their influencers make more informed decisions when considering service.

If your submission is selected, we’ll reach out to you for further information.

How to Submit Your Videos:

Email your submissions to: armyvideos@mccann.com.

Deadline to submit is April 14, 2017.

Video Spec Preferences:

*720p or higher; Prefer video from mobile devices like iPhone or Android, or Go-Pro

*Prefer video shot vertically; Max length should not exceed two (2) minutes