Parking Blocking across Stuttgart installations through July

June 27 on Panzer Kaserne – Memorial Service at the Panzer Chapel: All of the Bowling Center parking lot will blocked on Panzer Kaserne.

June 27-29 on Kelley Barracks- Change of Command/Retirement Ceremony: The Kelley Fitness Center Basketball court will be closed from June 27 at 1 p.m. through June 30 at 1 p.m. The entire Fitness Center will be closed June 29 at 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking behind and in front of the Kelley Fitness Center will be blocked.

June 29 to July 5 on Patch Barracks – Independence Day Celebration: Parking blocking will begin at midnight in the Husky Field area and in front of the Patch Fitness Center. July 2-5, parking is blocked at the Chapel.

June 30 on Panzer Kaserne – Change of Command: The Panzer Fitness Center basketball court is reserved as an inclement weather location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 3-5 on Panzer Kaserne – Change of Command: Two rows of parking at the east end of the Exchange parking lot (closest to Bldg. 2913) will be blocked. The Panzer Fitness Basketball court will be closed as the inclement weather site.

July 10-12 on Patch Barracks – Change of Command: The Patch Fitness Center basketball court will be closed as the inclement weather site. Parking at Washington Square, the Fitness Center and Swabian Special Events Center will be blocked.