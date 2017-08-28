Parent’s Night Out: Space available at Panzer CDC Sept 8

Parent Central Services has a few spots left for parents to have a night out Sept. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Register your child, and enjoy a carefree evening out while the Panzer Child Development Center (CDC) and School Aged Center (SAC) take care of your little ones.

A light snack and activities are provided while children are supervised by trained professionals. All Child and Youth Services (CYS) team members have a background check and are CPR/First Aid certified.

Cost: $30 per child. Contact 0711-680-7480 or 0711-680-7488