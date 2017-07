Due to a system upgrade, Parent Central Services will be closed on July 24 at 8 a.m. through July 26 at 1 p.m. All of Child Youth Services (CYS) will have limited service capabilities July 24-25 while the database is receiving a much needed upgrade.

For information or assistance, contact DSN 430-7480/7488 or civ. 0711-680-7480/7488.