The Department of Veterans Affairs, Overseas Military Service Coordinator (OMSC), will be in Stuttgart, May 8-12 and May 22-23, at Army Community Service, Building 2915 2nd floor, Panzer Kaserne.

The OMSC is here to see all veterans, service members and dependents to help them transition and navigate through the Veterans Affairs process.

Appointments are available by contacting DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362.

Come on down and see your local VA representative!