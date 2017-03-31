Panzer Housing heating project to begin

Directorate of Public Works

On April 19, the Directorate of Public Works Engineering Division will begin the Panzer Housing Heating Line Project. The contractor will begin setting up its equipment storage and office in pre-designated areas. This will not impact traffic.

The actual work and excavation will begin the following week. Traffic pattern maps and alternate parking plans will be forecasted at least two weeks in advance and will be shared to ensure that the process flow is smooth.

This will be a multiple-phase project that will ultimately connect Panzer Housing to the district heat lines from the City of Boblingen. This connection will be the same as the main post is currently using.

The project is projected to go through May 2018.