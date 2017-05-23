Memorial Day power outages scheduled for Panzer Kaserne

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



Necessary maintenance to upgrade equipment on U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Panzer Kaserne will require intermittent electric outages to various areas, 7 a.m. – noon, Memorial Day, (Monday, May 29).

The Stuttgart School system and the Böblingen housing area won’t be affected by the repairs and electrical outages.

Due to the possibility of power outages throughout the morning, the following AAFES services will modify their operating hours on Memorial Day:

The Post Main Exchange and Food Court will be open from 1 until 6 p.m.

The concessions/vendors in the Post Main Exchange will operate from noontime until 5 p.m.

The Panzer Express (Shoppette) will be open from noon until 6 p.m. The Kelley Express (Shoppette) will only be accepting cash until noon.

Patrons at the Panzer Hotel and personnel living in barracks on Panzer have received advance notice of the possible electrical outages and are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The outages will also affect other electrical-based services such as ATMs, elevators and sliding doors.

As always, be prepared to provide two forms of identification when entering Panzer Kaserne.