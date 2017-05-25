Army Birthday Bash June 14

The U.S. Army Stuttgart Garrison is hosting an Army Birthday Bash, at the Panzer Post Exchange on June 14 from noon to 2 p.m. All ID cardholders and their guests are welcome to enjoy cake and entertainment.

America’s Army was founded, June 14, 1775. Under the new Constitution enacted in 1789, it became a military department of the federal government, a hierarchical bureaucratic institution.

The U.S. Army’s 242nd Birthday is June 14, 2017, a day we celebrate the Total Army Force comprised of multi-component Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians and their contributions to national defense. The American Soldier trains, deploys, engages, and destroys enemies of the United States in combat operations as the world’s premier land force.