The Panzer Exchange rotating vendor schedule October 2016:
3-9
- Jacky home décor
- Hans oil painting
- Group wine & Vinegar
- Espesito wood inlaid
- Fritz beer mag
- Yildrin soap
- Pia Tracht mode
3-16
- Koennen Antiques
10-16
- Janice fashion jewelry
- Casa Oreint
- Landrock oil pain
- Stormy Rain clothing
- Lino Italian wine
- Ebert Polish crystal
17-23
- Mandelli Italian gold jewelry
- Dorthy Tupper ware
- Harald Koop clothing
- Searty toys
- Mike home décor
24-30
- Mandile Italian jewelry
- Greensil oil paining
- Tracy fashion clothing
- Wahl Ceramic houses
- Dupre aviation posters
October Tent Events
1-13: Turkish Bazaar
14-16: African art sales
17-30: Detlef home décor
October’s upcoming promotions:
- Kaety Wholfahrt: 10% off childhood dreams, Oct. 16-22.
- Simply Perfect Spa Pedicure with Hot Stone Massage: Now 18.30 Euro, Save 20% from Oct. 10 to Nov. 7.
- Sehne Bakery: Baguette for 1.50 (reg. 2.20), Oct. 10-16 at Patch and Panzer.
- Sahin Kebab: All menu items 10% off Oct. 10-16.
- The Eatery: Pasta with salad or french fries and free drink only 7.50 from Oct. 5-7, only on Patch.
- Beauty Shop: Brazil Keratin Treatment every Monday and Wednesday, 20% off the month of October, only on Patch.