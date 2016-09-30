Announcements, Community Blog

Panzer Exchange Vendor Schedule

September 30, 2016

The Panzer Exchange rotating vendor schedule October 2016: 

3-9

  • Jacky home décor
  • Hans oil painting
  • Group wine & Vinegar
  • Espesito wood inlaid
  • Fritz beer mag
  • Yildrin soap
  • Pia Tracht mode

3-16

  • Koennen Antiques

10-16

  • Janice fashion jewelry
  • Casa Oreint
  • Landrock oil pain
  • Stormy Rain clothing
  • Lino Italian wine
  • Ebert Polish crystal

17-23

  • Mandelli Italian gold jewelry
  • Dorthy Tupper ware
  • Harald Koop clothing
  • Searty  toys
  • Mike home décor

24-30

  • Mandile Italian jewelry
  • Greensil oil paining
  • Tracy fashion clothing
  • Wahl Ceramic houses
  • Dupre aviation posters

October Tent Events

1-13: Turkish Bazaar

14-16: African art sales

17-30: Detlef home décor

October’s upcoming promotions:

  • Kaety Wholfahrt: 10% off childhood dreams, Oct. 16-22.
  • Simply Perfect Spa Pedicure with Hot Stone Massage: Now 18.30 Euro, Save 20% from Oct. 10 to Nov. 7.
  • Sehne Bakery: Baguette for 1.50 (reg. 2.20), Oct. 10-16 at Patch and Panzer.
  • Sahin Kebab: All menu items 10% off Oct. 10-16.
  • The Eatery: Pasta with salad or french fries and free drink only 7.50 from Oct. 5-7, only on Patch.
  • Beauty Shop: Brazil Keratin Treatment every Monday and Wednesday, 20% off the month of October, only on Patch.