Announcements

Panzer Exchange Black Friday hours

November 17, 2016

Stuttgart military community shoppers can shop till they drop after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, Nov. 25, at the Panzer Exchange.

Doors to the Exchange Mall area open at 6 a.m. and many food court facilities are also scheduled to be open at 7 a.m.

The gates to the Main Exchange store will open at 8 a.m.

Tickets will be handed out for anticipated fast selling items beginning at 6 a.m. and specials will be featured throughout the day until closing at 8 p.m.

Exchange hours resume to normal hours beginning, Nov. 26.

Black Friday deals are also available online at http://www.shopmyexchange.com.