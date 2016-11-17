Stuttgart military community shoppers can shop till they drop after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, Nov. 25, at the Panzer Exchange.

Doors to the Exchange Mall area open at 6 a.m. and many food court facilities are also scheduled to be open at 7 a.m.

The gates to the Main Exchange store will open at 8 a.m.

Tickets will be handed out for anticipated fast selling items beginning at 6 a.m. and specials will be featured throughout the day until closing at 8 p.m.

Exchange hours resume to normal hours beginning, Nov. 26.

Black Friday deals are also available online at http://www.shopmyexchange.com.