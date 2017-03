Effective midnight March 7 on Patch Barracks, parking at The Hub parking lot next to the fitness center is blocked in order for deliveries and tent setup to occur. Parking in front of the gym will remain open until March 15.

After March 15, the parking areas directly in front of the fitness center will be blocked through the end of the event breakdown, March 20.

To stay updated on Spring Bazaar information and participating vendors, visit: www.facebook.com/StuttgartSpringBazaar.