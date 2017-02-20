NMCRS hosts Budget for Baby workshop

The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Stuttgart is hosting a Budget for Baby workshop at 6 p.m., March 23 in Building 2915 Room 222 on Panzer Kaserne.
The course is open to all Navy, Marine Air Force, Army and Department of Defense civilians.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Benefits, pay entitlements and tax implications of parenthood
- Strategies for making good financial decisions
- Local resources and assistance programs for families
- Personal family counseling to help adjust to the increased costs of a new family member
Participants are encouraged to prepare a budget beforehand to bring along. A guidelines for the budget will be provided upon confirmation of registration.
To register email: stuttgartNMCRS@gmail.com.
About NMCRS
Navy Marine Corps Relief Society provides, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.
In an emergency, the Society can provide assistance for:
- Food, rent and utilities
- Emergency travel expenses
- Disaster relief assistance
- Funeral expenses
- Combat casualty assistance
- Visiting nurses
The NMCRS in Stuttgart is located in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne. For more information, call civ. 07031-153768 or email stuttgartNMCRS@gmail.com.