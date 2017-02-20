NMCRS hosts Budget for Baby workshop

The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Stuttgart is hosting a Budget for Baby workshop at 6 p.m., March 23 in Building 2915 Room 222 on Panzer Kaserne.

The course is open to all Navy, Marine Air Force, Army and Department of Defense civilians.

Topics to be discussed include:

Benefits, pay entitlements and tax implications of parenthood

Strategies for making good financial decisions

Local resources and assistance programs for families

Personal family counseling to help adjust to the increased costs of a new family member

Participants are encouraged to prepare a budget beforehand to bring along. A guidelines for the budget will be provided upon confirmation of registration.

To register email: stuttgartNMCRS@gmail.com.

About NMCRS

Navy Marine Corps Relief Society provides, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other need-based assistance to active-duty and retired Sailors and Marines, their eligible family members, and survivors.

In an emergency, the Society can provide assistance for:

Food, rent and utilities

Emergency travel expenses

Disaster relief assistance

Funeral expenses

Combat casualty assistance

Visiting nurses

The NMCRS in Stuttgart is located in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne. For more information, call civ. 07031-153768 or email stuttgartNMCRS@gmail.com.