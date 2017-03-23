Newsstand Citizen to be discontinued

For the past 46 years, The Citizen strove to feature community activities in the printed community newspaper.

The Citizen is an Army garrison newspaper that grew into a joint service publication over time as commands were consolidated and the U.S. footprint in Germany grew smaller. Originally, the paper was printed by the Army. It was only in the last decade that the paper was printed by a civilian publisher.

Unfortunately, the publisher recently chose to cancel the contract with the garrison, making March 23, 2017 the last regular issue of The Citizen printed news. There will be one more special issue in April, the annual “Welcome to Stuttgart” issue for incoming personnel during PCS season.

The Stuttgartcitizen.com and the garrison’s official Facebook page and other forms of social media will continue.

