Directorate of Emergency Services
Effective immediately customers can make an online appointment for every transaction conducted at vehicle registration using a Common Access Card (CAC) through the direct link:
https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx
What do I need for my appointment?
View the required items checklist on the Vehicle Registration page at www.stuttgart.army.mil.
Be sure to arrive 10 minutes early for an appointment and have all documents ready; late or unprepared persons will need to reschedule another online appointment.
Vehicle Registration offers walk-ins on a limited basis. Walk-in customers may sign up for a later appointment time during the same day pending space available, and return at the schedule time to be serviced.
If unable to attend the appointment, remember to cancel in a timely manner so that walk-in customers may be seen. No-shows are tracked and reported to the respective commands.
To cancel an appointment, go back to the online vehicle registration appointment site, click on the appointment category originally selected. In the upper right-hand corner of the site select, “My Schedule”. You should see your scheduled appointment, select “delete reservation”.
Checklists:
Transfer or sell a vehicle: ID cardholder to ID cardholder
Temporary vehicle registration
Shipping a vehicle from Germany
Replace lost paper registration
Replace lost or stolen license plate
Registering or renewing non-operational status
Registering or renewing non-operational status
Register a vehicle shipped-from the U.S. or other NATO country
Register a new vehicle: newly purchased
Register a new vehicle: bought on local economy
Permanent registration renewal
Convert temporary registration to permanent registration
Appointing an Agent to operate, dell, ship or dispose of vehicle