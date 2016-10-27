Directorate of Emergency Services

Effective immediately customers can make an online appointment for every transaction conducted at vehicle registration using a Common Access Card (CAC) through the direct link:

https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx

What do I need for my appointment?

View the required items checklist on the Vehicle Registration page at www.stuttgart.army.mil.

Be sure to arrive 10 minutes early for an appointment and have all documents ready; late or unprepared persons will need to reschedule another online appointment.

Vehicle Registration offers walk-ins on a limited basis. Walk-in customers may sign up for a later appointment time during the same day pending space available, and return at the schedule time to be serviced.

If unable to attend the appointment, remember to cancel in a timely manner so that walk-in customers may be seen. No-shows are tracked and reported to the respective commands.

To cancel an appointment, go back to the online vehicle registration appointment site, click on the appointment category originally selected. In the upper right-hand corner of the site select, “My Schedule”. You should see your scheduled appointment, select “delete reservation”.

Checklists:

Transfer or sell a vehicle: ID cardholder to ID cardholder

Temporary vehicle registration

Shipping a vehicle from Germany

Replace lost paper registration

Replace lost or stolen license plate

Registering or renewing non-operational status

Register a vehicle shipped-from the U.S. or other NATO country

Register a new vehicle: newly purchased

Register a new vehicle: bought on local economy

Plate destruction turn-in

Permanent registration renewal

Out-processing

Convert temporary registration to permanent registration

Appointing an Agent to operate, dell, ship or dispose of vehicle