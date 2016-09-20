The 405th Army Field Support Brigade Europe and Africa, Base Operations Support Maintenance Division has a new SharePoint scheduling link available for making POV inspection appointments starting today, Sept. 20.

At 2 p.m. all appointments will close on the old system and move to the new online portal.

The link will be update on the garrison homepage at www.stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is:

https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx

(CAC access only)

For more information, contact DSN: 475-7194/civ. 09641-83-7194.