Effective June 12 new hours for the Passport Office are as follows:

Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. for appointments only. This includes SOFA Cards. Closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Walk-in Services are available for the following: In & out processing, passport pickup, and questions

Wednesday: The office is closed

To make an online appointment (CAC only), download applications or for more information, visit: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-passports.html