New Panzer Back Gate Hours Thursday’s

The back gate on Panzer Kaserne is open now that school is in session for inbound morning traffic, or outbound afternoon traffic. Schools release early throughout the year on Thursday’s. The back gate hours have adjusted to accommodate both the buses and the community departing from Panzer Kaserne.

Normal Panzer Back Gate Hours of Operation are:

Inbound: Mon – Fri: 6:30-9:30 a.m. (Two forms of ID required)

Outbound: Mon – Wed & Fri: 2:45-5 p.m, Thurs: 1:30 – 2 p.m. & 4-5 p.m.

The back gate opens only when school is in session. View the school schedule and upcoming closures here.