New hours at Patch Barracks ID card office

The Patch Barracks ID card office has new hours and contact information

New Hours Monday & Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

First Wednesday of Every Month: Closed

DSN: 430-8340

The office will be closed Oct. 6-9.

In addition to the main office on Panzer Kaserne, the Patch Barracks ID Card also Office now accepts appointments online to help community members save time. Appointments can be made by both CAC and non-CAC card holders via the RAPIDS online system.

To make an appointment at the Patch office, visit https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil/appointment/building.aspx?BuildingId=1153

For more information on ID card services, visit http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-ID.html