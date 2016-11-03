Effective Nov. 28, the operating hours for Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Automotive Skills and Patch Arts & Crafts are as follows:
Outdoor Recreation on Panzer Kaserne:
Monday, Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday and Federal Holidays: Closed
Panzer Automotive Skills Center:
Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Training Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed
Patch Arts & Crafts Center:
Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed
Questions? Contact DSN: 421-2605.