Effective Nov. 28, the operating hours for Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Automotive Skills and Patch Arts & Crafts are as follows:

Outdoor Recreation on Panzer Kaserne:

Monday, Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday and Federal Holidays: Closed

Panzer Automotive Skills Center:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Training Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed

Patch Arts & Crafts Center:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed

Questions? Contact DSN: 421-2605.