Stuttgart Health Clinic updates:

Effective Oct. 1, the Stuttgart Health Clinic on Patch Barracks is now open on Friday afternoons. Staff training will occur once per month on the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which, the clinic will re-open for patients from 1-4 p.m.

An additional change in October is the Pharmacy now closes at 4:30 p.m. every day.

Physical Therapy hours are also now 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed the third Thursday of each month during training hours.