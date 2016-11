Effective Nov. 28, the operating hours for the fitness centers will be as follows:

Patch Barracks:

Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday and Federal Holidays: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Training Holidays: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Panzer Kaserne and Kelley Barracks:

Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Training Holidays: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Federal Holidays: Closed

Robinson Barracks:

Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Training Holidays: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday and Federal Holidays: Closed

Contact: DSN: 314-421-2605.

Also effective Nov. 28, the operating hours for Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Automotive Skills and Patch Arts & Crafts are as follows:

Outdoor Recreation on Panzer Kaserne:

Monday, Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday and Federal Holidays: Closed

Panzer Automotive Skills Center:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Training Holidays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed

Patch Arts & Crafts Center:

Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Monday & Federal Holidays: Closed

Contact DSN: 421-2605.