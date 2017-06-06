New CYS online childcare waitlist system

Beginning June 26, Stuttgart Family and morale Welfare and Recreation Child Youth Services is launching a new online wait list system.

MilitaryChildCare.com (MCC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) website for military families seeking child care. This single online gateway provides comprehensive information on military-operated or military-subsidized childcare programs worldwide and simplifies the child care search and request process.

Introductory Video on MCC:



Register at www.MCCcentral.com or for questions, contact Parent and Outreach Services, CYS Services, Patch Barracks, Bldg. 2347, DSN: 430-7464 CIV: 0711-680-7464.