New Army Antiterrorism Enterprise Portal, ATEP

By Miles Sharrock

USARPAC G34 Antiterrorism Officer

Over the past several weeks, they have been migrating the Army Antiterrorism Enterprise Portal (ATEP) causing some access issues. The migration is complete.

The new URL for the Army ATEP is https://army.deps.mil/army/sites/PMG/prog/ATEP/default.aspx.

The Army ATEP is a Common Access Card (CAC) enabled site. Persons must have a valid CAC with active certificates to access the site. Upon access, the system will prompt the user to select a certificate. Be sure to select the “DoD EMAIL” certificate for entry. Additionally, the user’s pin may also be requested. Another tip for Army ATEP use is to right click and “open in new tab”, any file to be viewed.

In the past, the “What’s New” section represented and identified new AT Communication Synchronization messages. In addition to Communication Synchronization messages, when a new item is added to the collective libraries within Army ATEP, a notification will also be placed in the “What’s New” section. The user will be able to open the notification by clicking on the announcement itself. New items and messages are being added all the time so don’t forget to check out Army ATEP often.

Key Websites