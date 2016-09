Beginning Sept. 19, the Directorate of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the School Bus Transportation Office, will implement new afternoon hours at the Panzer Kaserne Back Gate (located near the commissary) to better accommodate outbound school bus traffic on Panzer Kaserne.

In an attempt to ease the front gate pressure, the back gate will open with the school schedule from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. for right turns only, Monday-‎Friday.