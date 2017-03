The Navy Chief Petty Officers Association will celebrate their upcoming 124th Birthday with the Stuttgart military community serving cake on March 30 at the following times and locations:

Panzer Kaserne – In front of Main Exchange at 11 a.m.

Patch Barracks – J Mall AAFES Food Court at noon

Kelley Barracks – Gazebo in front of Bldg. 3312 (Post Office) at 1 p.m.



Contact the Stuttgart CPOA President at DSN: 430-7311/9267 or civ. 0711-680-7311/9267.