National Denim Day is April 26

April is nationally observed as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) in an effort to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate the community and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. National Denim Day, April 26, is part of this effort.

The DOD theme this year is: “Eliminate Sexual Assault: Know Your Part. Do Your Part.” SHARP and Equal Opportunity representatives will be onsite to give out educational information and a cake cutting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. to kick off the day and spread awareness of this important message. Representatives will be available onsite until approximately 1 p.m.

AAFES will give a 20% discount on all regular priced denim jeans on National Denim Day at the Panzer Main Exchange.

The Denim Day campaign was originally triggered by a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Peace over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to this case and the activism surrounding it. Since then, wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a symbol of protest against erroneous and destructive attitudes about sexual assault.

In this rape prevention education campaign military community members, businesses and students are asked to make a social statement with their fashion by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual assault.

USAG Stuttgart Hotline: DSN: 484-7280/civ. +49(0) 631-413-7280.



DoD SafeHelpline (world-wide/live, confidential support): www.safehelpline.org