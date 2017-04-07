Multiple demonstrations in Stuttgart, Patch gate

In Stuttgart, April 9 from noon to 8 p.m. there will be a large amount of Polizei activity throughout the downtown as well as the Mercedes Benz Arena due to multiple scheduled demonstrations for various political parties in Germany and a rival soccer game.

There will also be counter demonstrations in the area at the same time. Polizei stated these demonstrations have the potential to become violent.

There will be a soccer game between Karlsruhe and Stuttgart which is a large rivalry, olso April 9 in the Mercedes Benz Arena. Polizei are expecting the potential for unruly behavior and possible violence.

Stuttgart military community members are advised to avoid both areas on Sunday.

Additionally, at the Patch Barracks main gate entrance, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a peaceful demonstration. Alternate gate access may be required.