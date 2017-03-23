Multiple demonstrations in Stuttgart March 25

On March 25, from approximately 1-4:30 p.m., five individuals plan to demonstrate against the proposed Turkish Constitutional Referendum scheduled for April 2017. The demonstration is scheduled to occur in the vicinity of Koenigstrasse and Marstallstrasse, Stuttgart.

From approximately 2:30 – 8:30 p.m., approximately 50 individuals from Students of Kurdistan plan to demonstrate against the presidential system in Turkey. The demonstration is to occur in the vicinity of Rotebuehlplatz, Stuttgart.

From approximately 4-7 p.m., approximately 500 to 700 individuals from the Democratic Kurdish Society Center plan to demonstrate/march in the following areas Lautenschlagerstrasse, Wilhelmsplatz, Bolzstrasse, Karlsplatz-Dorotheenstrasse, Holzstrasse, Marktstrasse, Eberhardstrasse and Torstrasse.

From approximately 2-5 p.m. approximately 30 to 40 individuals from the Revolution People’s Liberation Party plan to demonstrate a perceived state of emergency in Turkey. The demonstration is to occur in the vicinity of Bad-Cannstatt Bahnhof, Stuttgart.

Although violence is not expected, DOD members, dependents, and contractors are advised to avoid the demonstration area.

These events were properly registered through Host Nation Law Enforcement.