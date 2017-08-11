The Military Police Desk has officially moved to Panzer Kaserne from Patch Barracks – permanently. The MP Desk is now located on the first floor inside Building 2949, the garrison command building. View contacts and the full phonebook of garrison services at: http://www.stuttgart.army.mil/
