Mother’s Day On-Post Events in Stuttgart

USO Mom & Me Pottery Painting Workshop May 6

Signup for a painting workshop at the USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, offered 10-11:30 a.m. or noon to 1:30 p.m.

Each participant (parent and child) will get to paint a coffee mug with pottery-painting markers to use as a hand-made gift. Pick-up the finished product on or after May 10.

Sign up by calling 07031-201-9012 or emailing us at stuttgart@uso.org.

Mother’s Day Brunch May 14

Make a reservation to treat mom for brunch at the Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.Flowers will be given to each mother in attendance.

Menu includes: Chicken fillet in Hollandaise sauce, calamari, mini chicken schnitzel, and ham & bacon quiche with sides that include butter-garlic rice, baked potatoes, bread rolls, vegetables, as well as a salad bar, pancakes, French toast, fruits, ice cream and whipped cream.

Cost: $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6 -12, and children 5 and under eat free. Contact DSN: 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660.

Free Bowling for Mom May 14

All mothers receive one game of free bowling at the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center on Panzer Kaserne.