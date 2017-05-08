Military Spouse Appreciation Day Activities

Military Spouse Appreciation Day is dedicated to giving thanks to all the military spouses in the Stuttgart military community, and worldwide, for their service, support, and the sacrifices they make every single day.

On Panzer Kaserne between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Army Community Service will be handing our free sweet treats and providing program information outside of Building 2915 and 2914.

USO Stuttgart will be in the lobby entrance of the Panzer Exchange making one-of-a-kind floating locket key-chains in honor of Military Spouses, plus serving cake.

All US ID cardholders 18 and above that visit the ACS Military Spouse Appreciation Day booth in Building 2915 are eligible to enter a drawing for a Sunday Brunch for two at the Stuttgart Marriott Hotel Sindelfingen.