Message for Patch Barracks residents of Building 2526

MEMORANDUM FOR SEE DISTRIBUTION TO THE OCCUPANTS IN BLDG 2526

Dear Residents,

In preparation to the major repairs to the boiler system in building 2526, the Directorate of Public Works has asked the Housing Office to notify our residents about the upcoming event.

Starting Monday, 11 Sept 2016, the hot water distribution to building 2526, in the New Craig Village area in Army Family Housing, will be disconnected and intermittently turned off from 15:00-1600, in an attempt to restore the water quality and provide sufficient domestic hot water use for all residents.

We advise residents to flush their hot water lines by turning on the hot water until the water become clear. Also, we recommend that residents do their best to conserve the hot water usage, especially, during the peak time usage of 0700-0900 and 1730-1900.

A repair project has been created for the replacement of both boilers in order to properly correct the action. Timeline for project completion is to be estimated by Friday 15 Sept 2017.

Our Environmental Division has assured us the water quality of the cold water is not affected and is safe to drink in accordance with EPA and German requirements. It is recommended that you remove and clean the aerators to your kitchen and bathroom sinks as they could contain particulates during the repairs phase to the hot water boilers.

POCs for this action is Mr. Bernd Polziehn, Mechanical Engineering Technician, Department of Public Work Division at O&M Div, 431- 6263 or email bernd.s.polziehn@us.army.mil.

Sincerely,

Geokhan Aydogan

Facility Manager

USAG Stuttgart Housing