Is there a service you frequently use or would like to have available from the Health Clinic in Stuttgart? Take this patient survey to let them know how to improve the medical care you receive.

This survey is part of a continuing effort to improve medical services provided to service members and their families in Stuttgart.

Completing the 2016 survey is your opportunity to provide the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC Bavaria) Command and clinic staffs with anonymous feedback which is taken very seriously at all levels.

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete, is confidential, and is one of the key tools we use to identify not only where we can improve our patient care, facilities and procedures, but also to identify and recognize the things we are doing right.

Questions focus on specific issues ranging from how the hospital staff cared for you and your family during a clinic visit, access to care, procedures for making appointments, hours of operation, facility cleanliness, and the courtesy of our personnel.

The responses that you give our MEDDAC Bavaria Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels, Stuttgart and Vilseck the feedback they need and directly effect as well as ensure you and your family receives the best possible care at our facilities.