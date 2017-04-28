May Day demonstration in Stuttgart

May 1, various civic organizations will hold demonstrations in downtown Stuttgart, Germany from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate May Day.

Starting in Schlossplatz at 11:15 a.m. Approximately 400 people are expected to march through downtown via Muenzstrasse, Marktstrasse, Eberha rdtstrasse, Rotebuehlplatz, Hasenbergstrasse, Ludwigstrasse, Seyfferstrasse, Rotebuehlstrasse, Schwabstrasse, Schicka rdstrasse, Erwin-Schoettle-Platz and back to Schlossplatz.

Although no violence is expected, U.S. military community members are encouraged to avoid the demonstration areas.