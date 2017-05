K-5 parents are invited to discuss how to support literacy and math growth over the summer. Hands-on

ideas will be offered as a resource for you and your child. No registration necessary.

Join the sessions:

May 22 at 1 p.m. at Robinson Barracks Elementary Math Lab

May 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Patch Middle School

May 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Stuttgart Elementary MPR

Questions? Contact the School Liaison Office at 0711-680-7465.